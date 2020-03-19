Online Data Science Training Programs Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Analytix Lab, Coursera, edX, FutureLearn

The analysts forecast the global online data science training programs market to grow at a CAGR of 25.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online data science training programs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3236246-global-online-data-science-training-programs-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Online Data Science Training Programs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Analytix Lab

• Coursera

• edX

• FutureLearn

• Jigsaw Academy

• Simplilearn

• Udacity

• Udemy

Market driver

• Increasing job prospects

• For a full, detailed list, view our report