Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market. Online Beauty and Personal Care Products refers to Beauty and Personal Care Products sold through the online store.

Scope of the Report:Europe is the largest sales region of Online Beauty and Personal Care Products in the world in the past few years. Europe market took up about 28.62% the global market in 2017, while USA was 25.23%.

The cosmetics industry is on the path to omni-channel integration, and the online channel will be transformed from a pure sales channel to a brand promotion platform: On the one hand, the online traffic effect is much greater than offline, and efficient brand promotion can be achieved and can be generated with consumers. Effective interaction. On the other hand, e-commerce channel can generate a large amount of customer behavior data, which is of great value for all aspects of the cosmetics industry chain, including the development of marketing strategies for offline channels, supply chain response, user relationship management, and new product development. In the long run, companies with strong control of channels and companies with supply chain integration capabilities will have more competitive advantages.

The worldwide market for Online Beauty and Personal Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.5% over the next five years, will reach 74800 million US$ in 2024, from 25700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Online Beauty and Personal Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversL’Oreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

Avon

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Chanel

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Pechoin

Philips

JALA Group

FLYCO

Shanghai Jawha

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, coversSkin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Oral Hygiene Products

Bath and Shower Products

Male Grooming Products

Deodorants

Baby and Child Care Products

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoLuxuary/Pharmarcy Market

Mass Market

