Online Banking – Market Status And Trend Report 2019-2025

Digital banking includes all kinds of online/internet transactions done for various purposes.

Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.

These online banks easily manage large customer databases with fewer space and employee requirement. Online banking saves much more time and energy compared with the traditional banks.

This report focuses on the global Online Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACI

Microsoft

Fiserv

Tata Consultancy Services

Cor Financial Solutions

Oracle

Temenos

Rockall Technologies

EdgeVerve Systems

Capital Banking

CGI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Market segment by Application, split into

Payments

Processing Services

Customer and Channel Management

Risk Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

