Online Banking Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
Digital banking includes all kinds of online/internet transactions done for various purposes.
Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.
These online banks easily manage large customer databases with fewer space and employee requirement. Online banking saves much more time and energy compared with the traditional banks.
The key players covered in this study
ACI
Microsoft
Fiserv
Tata Consultancy Services
Cor Financial Solutions
Oracle
Temenos
Rockall Technologies
EdgeVerve Systems
Capital Banking
CGI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Retail Banking
Corporate Banking
Investment Banking
Market segment by Application, split into
Payments
Processing Services
Customer and Channel Management
Risk Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Retail Banking
1.4.3 Corporate Banking
1.4.4 Investment Banking
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Banking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Payments
1.5.3 Processing Services
1.5.4 Customer and Channel Management
1.5.5 Risk Management
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Banking Market Size
2.2 Online Banking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Banking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Banking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Banking Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Banking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Banking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Banking Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Banking Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACI
12.1.1 ACI Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.1.4 ACI Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ACI Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Fiserv
12.3.1 Fiserv Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.3.4 Fiserv Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Fiserv Recent Development
12.4 Tata Consultancy Services
12.4.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.4.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.5 Cor Financial Solutions
12.5.1 Cor Financial Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.5.4 Cor Financial Solutions Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cor Financial Solutions Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 Temenos
12.7.1 Temenos Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.7.4 Temenos Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Temenos Recent Development
12.8 Rockall Technologies
12.8.1 Rockall Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.8.4 Rockall Technologies Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Rockall Technologies Recent Development
12.9 EdgeVerve Systems
12.9.1 EdgeVerve Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Banking Introduction
12.9.4 EdgeVerve Systems Revenue in Online Banking Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 EdgeVerve Systems Recent Development
Continued….
