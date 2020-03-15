Online Apparel Retailing Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Online Apparel Retailing Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The worldwide online clothing retailing business sector is a standout amongst the most quickly developing organizations in present occasions. The market has its establishment on giving dress and assistants to men, ladies and youngsters. The accessibility of tremendous limits and free home conveyance through this medium has pulled in various clients that incline toward comfort. In any case, players in this market need to continue advancing to hold clients and extend their organizations. The worldwide online clothing retailing business sector was roughly esteemed at 326.17 billion USD in 2018 and is required to achieve 647.03 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.28% during the estimate time frame.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period followed by MEA. China and India are to be the major focus of the industry players with rise in Internet penetration and development in infrastructure contributing to the immense potential.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The global online apparel retailing market caters to B2B and B2C market, with higher prospects for the latter.The global sales have been rapidly increasing due to continuous technology improvements and demand for latest trends being the key drivers. Many customers feel unsafe to make online payments and the limitation of experiencing the product before purchasing are the main constraints for the industry players and customers. Also, the industry does not enjoy entry barriers, due to which numerous companies are free to enter and start identical ventures.

Industry Structure and Updates

The market leader for the industry is the Alibaba Group, followed by Amazon.com. Amazon currently holds 6.6% of the total market share in the online apparel market and aims to hold 16.2% in the next 5 years. Amazon is also estimated to have increased its apparel sales in 2017 by 30%, making the company the largest online retailer in US.

