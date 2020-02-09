Onion Salt Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

The demand for seasoning agents is increasing among the consumers over the past years as it completes even the simple food into delicious succulent. Onion salt is one such flavoring agent which is used as a flavoring agent in food processing industries. Onion salt constitutes of a mixture of dried onion powder and fine table salt. As the name suggests, onion salt provides the zesty as well as salty flavor to any dishes which reduces the additional utilization of onion flakes. Due to its exotic taste, onion salt is used for culinary purpose throughout North America and parts of Europe over the years. The market growth of organic salt has been surging from domestic cooking to an active ingredient in popular food industries over the past decade. Onion salt is highly produced in South Asian countries including India, Indonesia, and Silence & exported to North America and Europe where there is huge demand directly and indirectly. As the onion salt saves cooking times for preparing fried dishes by replacing onion flakes, consumers show keen interest towards it. Along with food processing onion salt also has evolving demands in various food servicing industries as a secret key ingredient. The tempting taste of onion salt has created huge demand among the consumers all over the world which is anticipated to its escalating global onion salt market.

Onion Salt: An Appetizing Condiment

As a delicious ingredient, onion plays a vital role in most of the continental and traditional dishes across the world, However, fresh onions are replaced with processed onion products such as onion flakes, onion oil, and others by food processors to extend its shelf life. Although onion flakes and oil are used in food products, the taste and flavor of onions are not overwhelming. Onion salt has prodigious taste and aroma of onions which does not dwindle even when treated with high-temperature cooking. This property on onion salt attracts huge consumers and food processors across the world thereby escalating the demands for global onion market. Bound to these factors it is anticipated that the global onion salt will proliferate in terms of value & volume in the forecast period.

Global Onion Salt: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global onion salt market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

Food Processing Soups & Salads Sauce & Sausages Seasonings Dressings Savories Processed Beverages Others

Food Services

Households

Others

On the basis of distribution, the global onion salt market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Store-Based Retailing Grocery Retailers Non-grocery Retailers Mixed Retailers Other Non-grocery Retailers Online Retailing



Global Onion Salt: Key Players

Some of the major key players of onion salt include McCormick & Company, Incorporated, Kroger Foods Inc., Best Choice, Badia Spices, Woodland Foods Inc., B&G Foods, Simply Organic, Eden Foods Inc., Leighty’s Farm Market, Spice Supreme, Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc. etc. More manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a raring interest towards onion salt which would be surging the demand among consumers during the forecast period.

