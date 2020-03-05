Oncology Biosimilars 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Biosimilar is the identical copy of oncology biologics used for the treatment of cancer and officially approved for the treatment of cancer. These molecules are cost-effective, efficient, and have the same ability as biologics. These molecules are easy to manufacture as compared to biologics and can only be manufactured after patent expiry. Earlier there were various patented biologics available in the market but nowadays most of the patents have expired and few are on the verge of patent expiry. In the past few years, various biosimilars have been approved by FDA for the treatment of various types of cancer such as blood cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. In the near future, it is expected that a few more biosimilars will be introduced in the market thus supporting the growth of the market.

The global Oncology Biosimilars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oncology Biosimilars market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.