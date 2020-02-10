On-The-Go Yoghurt Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “On-The-Go Yoghurt Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Increasing busy and hectic lifestyle is major factor driving demand for healthy on-the-go products including on-the-go yogurt which offers nutrients, vitamins and calcium for healthy lifestyle. On-the-go yogurt is available in various packaging such as pouch, bottle, cups etc. which makes it popular amongst children as well as working professionals. Growing demand for on-the-go yogurt is also responsible for growing packaging industry which manufactures novel packaging for yogurts and makes it easy for consumers to take it on-the-go. Increasing number of working women is also becoming a major market driver for increasing demand of on-the-go yogurt for fulfilling the requirement of vitamins and other nutrients.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13258

Market Segmentation:

On-the-go yoghurt market is segmented on the basis of packaging type such as pouch, bottle, cups, etc. According to the convenience of consumers on-the-go yogurt is packed in variety of packaging which makes it easy for consumption. On-the-go yogurt is available for kids mainly in pouch in number of retail shops and supermarket/ hypermarkets. Bottle and cup packaging for on-the-go yogurt is mainly used by working professionals or in the house for daily consumption.

On-the-go yogurt market is further segmented on the basis of its type as flavored and non-flavored. Consumption trend for on-the-go yogurt in flavored form is more as compared to non-flavored on-the-go yogurt as a result of improved taste and flavor. Thus market demand for flavored on-the –go yogurt segment is higher. Manufacturers are increasing production of flavored on-the-go yogurt to cater with growing demand in global market.

On-the-go yogurt market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online shops and others. Due to increasing busy and hectic lifestyles consumers are preferring online shopping to save time and hence mans are making product available through various online channels. Supermarkets/ hypermarkets and retail shops are distribution segments growing rapidly as compared to online stores for on-the-go yogurt market as a result of easy availability and convenient buying options..

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13258

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the On-the-go yoghurt market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. As a result of increasing number of health conscious consumers in the regions North America and Europe on-the-go yogurt market is gaining traction. Europe is leading consumer of on-the-go yogurt followed by North America. Increasing number of milk-based product factories and investments by global players in growing their production base in Asia Pacific region, is factor expected to drive significant growth of on-the-go yogurt market over the forecast period. China and India are leading countries in Asia Pacific for the consumption of on-the-go yogurt.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing awareness of health benefits associated with it on-the-go yoghurt is trending in global market. On-the-go yogurt contains calcium, vitamins and other beneficial nutrients which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Easy availability of on-the-go yogurt in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarkets is also one of the factor driving market demand. Increasing number of consumers with busy and hectic lifestyles is factor driving market demand for on-the-go yogurt in working professionals. On-the-go yogurt is available in different flavours which makes it popular in children for healthy consumption in turn fueling growth of global market. Increasing number of working women and various health benefits associated with yogurt products are other factors expected to contribute to significant growth of the market over the forecast period.

On-the-go yoghurt Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the on-the-go yoghurt market include Origin Food Group, LLC, The Nemours Foundation, Materne North America Corp., B&G Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, Alpro UK (Ltd.), Go Greek Yogurt, Sprout Organic Foods etc.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report From Here @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13258&licType=S

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

On-the-go yoghurt Market Segments

On-the-go yoghurt Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

On-the-go yoghurt Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

On-the-go yoghurt Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

On-the-go yoghurt Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

On-the-go yoghurt Players Competition & Companies involved

On-the-go yoghurt Market Technology

On-the-go yoghurt Market Value Chain

On-the-go yoghurt Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for on-the-go yoghurt Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]