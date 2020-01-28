On Site Preventive Care Market Growth Research Report by 2024

New York, February 04, 2019: Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “On-Site Preventive Care Market Size, By Management Model (In-house Management Model, Outsourced Management Model, Hybrid Management Model), By Service Type (Nutrition Management, Chronic Diseases Management, Diagnostics & Screening, Acute Care, Wellness & Coaching, Others), By Region, Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

On site preventive care offers administration of company, with treatment options for their employees. To control the existing cost of healthcare services, most of the companies are adopting the on-site preventive care services. They also help in reducing the risk of any future illness among employees by addressing their concerns. Due to its various available services, on site preventive care is becoming extremely popular in most of the organizations. Another benefit of on-site preventive care is that employees have high morale on account of cost savings with regards to medical expenses and this increases their productivity in performance in their work place which ultimately benefits the company.

Global On-site Preventive Care market is segregated on the basis of management model as in-house management model, outsourced management model, hybrid management model. Based on service type, the global On-site Preventive Care market is segmented in nutrition management, chronic diseases management, diagnostics & screening, acute care, wellness & coaching, and others.

Global On-site Preventive Care market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The On-site Preventive Care market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

PrevMed, Marino Wellness, Kinema Fitness are among the major players in the global On-site Preventive Care market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The On-site Preventive Care Market has been segmented as below:

The On-site Preventive Care Market is segmented on the lines of On-site Preventive Care Market, by Management Model, On-site Preventive Care Market, by Service Type and On-site Preventive Care Market, By Region.

On-site Preventive Care Market, by Management Model this market is segmented on the basis of In-house Management Model, Outsourced Management Model and Hybrid Management Model. On-site Preventive Care Market, by Service Type this market is segmented on the basis of Nutrition Management, Chronic Diseases Management, Diagnostics & Screening, Acute Care, Wellness & Coaching and Others. On-site Preventive Care Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

The report covers:

Global On-site Preventive Care market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global On-site Preventive Care market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the On-site Preventive Care market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report scope:

Global On-site Preventive Care market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global On-site Preventive Care market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include RupeCare, Premise Health, Kinema Fitness, TotalWellness Health etc.

Table of Contents:

