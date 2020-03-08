On-Site Photovoltaic Solar Power For Data Centers Market 2026 – Top Industry Players as – Trina Solar JA Solar Co., Ltd. SunPower Corporation

On-site photovoltaic solar power also known as solar PV has developed from market of small-scale application to becoming a source of mainstream electricity. With the increasing fuel costs, dependence on import of fossil fuel from ethically volatile areas and uncontrolled pollution level, on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market is recognized as a promising alternative renewable energy technology. The use of photovoltaic solar power for data centers has come long way since 2005 when Affordable Internet Services Online, Inc. (AISO) assembled the first solar powered data center. On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers are a good solution for many data centers and ICT companies which are focusing on decreasing carbon footprints. Being a cost-effective and eco-friendly medium for supplement power the companies like Facebook, Apple, Cisco and other are adopting on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers. Among other renewable source such as wind, biogas and other the utilization of on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market is the highest.

On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market: Market Dynamics

One of the key driver in on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market is the stability in the cost of solar power energy. Solar power energy, further developed can be viable and economic source of energy for data center which require sustainable energy for operations and temperature maintenance within the data center. Solar energy provides an added advantage of availability as opposed the demand for fossil fuel which fluctuates annually. As the solar power is self-managed and self-contained it is not susceptible to any reduction or restriction in the availability of electric power. Another driving factors stimulating the growth for on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market are mentioned below:

Government incentives

Environment alarm over Green House Gas (GHG) emission

Cost saving associated with the power generation from PV solar power

Access for electricity in the areas with no grid electricity

Withdraw of reliance on non-renewable resources for power supply and its import

However, even large installation of photovoltaic solar panels produce a fraction amount of energy which restricts the use of on-site photovoltaic solar power for many data centers. Thus solar power is not a full time reliable power supply. To mitigate these limitations, companies can use the combination of:

Energy produced by solar panels into larger grid thus balancing the use of customary energy sources

Instead of replacing the whole power supply system, photovoltaic solar power can be used as a supplementary power supply system

On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market: Market Segmentation

On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market can be segmented based on the semi-conducting material used:

Monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels

Polycrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels

Thick-film silicon photovoltaic panels

Amorphous silicon photovoltaic panels

On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market can be segmented based on the application in respected countries:

On-grid connected

Off-grid connected

On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market can be segmented based on the technology:

Photovoltaic Solar Linear Fresnel Reflector

Integrated Solar Combined Cycle power plant (ISCC)

Photovoltaic Solar Parabolic Dish

Photovoltaic Solar Towers

Photovoltaic Solar Parabolic Trough

On-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geography, on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market can be classified into important segments as, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Amongst all the region, North America is expected to be leading in on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market. The impending termination of the solar ITC (Investment Tax Credit) by the U.S. government for the purpose of business installation is one of the driving factor for the boost in on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market. Followed by North America, Western Europe is expected to be the second largest market for on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market. Western Europe on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market mainly propelled by demand and government initiative by the government from Germany, France, Spain and Benelux. Key economies such as India, China and ASEAN are expected to spearhead the APEJ on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market. Likewise, the developing IT infrastructure in Middle East, Latin America and Japan is anticipated to project strong growth for on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market.

Key Players

Some of the recognized key players in on-site photovoltaic solar power for data centers market are mentioned below: