ON-SHELF AVAILABILITY SOLUTION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The On-Shelf Availability Solution Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global On-Shelf Availability Solution market are increasing technological advancements in the retail sector and increasing collaboration between retailer and supplier. In addition, rising need for business automation and accurate demand opportunity assessment are some other factors that fueling the market growth. The major restraining factor of global On-Shelf Availability Solution are risk of unauthorized access to data, higher employment cost and operating in the dynamic environment. On-Shelf Availability Solutions are the technological tools that help retailers maintain, analyses and monitor the availability of various product in their stores. They are generally based on RFID technology and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and help in inventory management by monitoring the status of inventory and supply chain. It helps to reduce out-of-stock situations by identifying potential issues and help in quickly resolving them to improve the overall profit margins.

The regional analysis of Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancements and high awareness of On-Shelf Availability Solution. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global on shelf availability soution market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased government initiatives.

The major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporations

Panasonic Corporations

SAP SE

Impinj Inc.

Mindtree Ltd.

Retail Solutions Inc.

Retail Velocity

Market6 Inc

Lokad

Verix

Frontier Field Marketing

NEOGRID

eBest IOT

Enterra et al

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Historical Data Analysis

Response Time Analysis

Vendor Pattern Analysis

Potential Risk Analysis

Interactive Service

Other

By End-Use:

CPG Manufacturer

Retailer

Online Retailer

Suppler

Warehouses

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market, by End-Use, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. On-Shelf Availability Solution Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Historical Data Analysis

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Response Time Analysis

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Vendor Pattern Analysis

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Interactive services

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Potential Risk Analysis

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. Others

5.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

