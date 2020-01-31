On-Premises Storage as a Service Market is driven by increase in the need for efficient and agile solutions for data storage

On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) offers a scalable and affordable storage platform to end-users. An On-Premises STaaS platform is designed for easy management of storage and providing the best-fit service according to the enterprise/business architecture and requirement. In order to offer On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS), investing in the storage infrastructure is not required. On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) provides strategic solutions including disaster recovery and business continuity. The operation of On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) is similar to storage area networks (SANs) and network-attached storage (NAS).

An On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) platform uniquely brings to the marketplace a unified storage solution that can be deployed at data centers with flexibility and that enables seamless integration with an overall cloud strategy. On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) transforms enterprise storage from the traditional purchase into a pay-as-you-go, fully managed, on-site service with predictable operating expenses only. Moreover, the solution delivers cloud-scale capacity and performance with the enterprise SAN and NAS functionality.

Increase in the need for efficient and agile solutions for data storage is a driving factor for the On-Premises storage as a service market. On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) reduces upfront costs and provides remote storage management. Moreover, it offers usage-based subscription pricing. Since On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) provides pay-as-you-go enterprise storage, it transforms capital expenditure storage budgets into real operational expenses that are billed monthly and without upfront costs. This provides a simplified utility cost model. These factors are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. However, introduction of cloud storage as a service is projected to restrain the market from 2018 to 2026.

The global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be categorized based on component, enterprise size, storage type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market can be segmented into hardware and services. The hardware segment can be sub-classified into desktop, networking devices, storage devices, and others. The service segment can be sub-segmented into professional services and managed/outsourced services. The professional services sub-segment can be divided into integration services, consulting services, and auditing services.

Request PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49503

In terms of enterprise size, the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be segregated into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of storage type, the market can be categorized into local storage and remote storage. Based on industry vertical, the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be divided into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), IT & telecommunication, education, government, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy & utility, retail, and others.

Geographically, the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to adoption of On-Premises storage as a service platforms by corporate data centers and IT & telecom companies in the region. The On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market in Europe is gaining substantial traction, due to increasing concerns about data protection and data security. The On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate between 2018 and 2026, owing to increase in the demand for quick, simple, and transparent storage services in enterprises in the region.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=49503

Vendors operating in the On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market offer subscription-based and license-based pricing models. Key players in the market are focused on delivering innovative solutions to fulfill the demand of end-users. For instance, Zadara Storage, Inc., a provider of STaaS platforms based in the U.S., offers On-Premises storage as a service. This service can support any data type (block, file, or object) and can connect to any protocol. Moreover, On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) offers resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. The company provides the service through its partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

Moreover, key players are focused on improving their solutions and services through collaborations. For instance, Zadara Storage, Inc. has formed a collaboration with Intel Corporation to provide optimized storage experience. Major vendors operating in the global On-Premises storage as a service (STaaS) market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Crestline Solutions LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Headwaters Group, Vivavo Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd.