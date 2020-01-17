ON-DEMAND TRANSPORTATION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

On-Demand Transportation is an advanced, user-oriented form of public transportation that is characterized by flexible transportation and delivery to destinations based on passenger needs.
On-Demand Transportation services are gaining more and more attention due to rising fuel prices, traffic congestion and emissions standards.
In 2018, the global On-Demand Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global On-Demand Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- BMW Group
- Daimler Group
- Audi
- General Motor
- Ford Motor
- Toyota
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Uber
- Transdev
- Grab
- Ola
- Lyft
- Careem
- Taxify
- DIDI Chuxing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Four Wheeler
- Micro Mobility
Market segment by Application, split into
- E-hailing
- Car Rental
- Car Sharing
- Station-Based Mobility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global On-Demand Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the On-Demand Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of On-Demand Transportation are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
