ON-DEMAND TRANSPORTATION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

On-Demand Transportation is an advanced, user-oriented form of public transportation that is characterized by flexible transportation and delivery to destinations based on passenger needs.

On-Demand Transportation services are gaining more and more attention due to rising fuel prices, traffic congestion and emissions standards.

In 2018, the global On-Demand Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global On-Demand Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the On-Demand Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMW Group

Daimler Group

Audi

General Motor

Ford Motor

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Uber

Transdev

Grab

Ola

Lyft

Careem

Taxify

DIDI Chuxing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Four Wheeler

Micro Mobility

Market segment by Application, split into

E-hailing

Car Rental

Car Sharing

Station-Based Mobility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global On-Demand Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the On-Demand Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of On-Demand Transportation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global On-Demand Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Four Wheeler

1.4.3 Micro Mobility

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global On-Demand Transportation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 E-hailing

1.5.3 Car Rental

1.5.4 Car Sharing

1.5.5 Station-Based Mobility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 On-Demand Transportation Market Size

2.2 On-Demand Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 On-Demand Transportation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 On-Demand Transportation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 On-Demand Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global On-Demand Transportation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global On-Demand Transportation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global On-Demand Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 On-Demand Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players On-Demand Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into On-Demand Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global On-Demand Transportation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global On-Demand Transportation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 BMW Group

12.1.1 BMW Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.1.4 BMW Group Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 BMW Group Recent Development

12.2 Daimler Group

12.2.1 Daimler Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.2.4 Daimler Group Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Daimler Group Recent Development

12.3 Audi

12.3.1 Audi Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.3.4 Audi Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Audi Recent Development

12.4 General Motor

12.4.1 General Motor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.4.4 General Motor Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 General Motor Recent Development

12.5 Ford Motor

12.5.1 Ford Motor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.5.4 Ford Motor Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ford Motor Recent Development

12.6 Toyota

12.6.1 Toyota Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.6.4 Toyota Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.7 Honda

12.7.1 Honda Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.7.4 Honda Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Honda Recent Development

12.8 Hyundai

12.8.1 Hyundai Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.8.4 Hyundai Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hyundai Recent Development

12.9 Uber

12.9.1 Uber Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.9.4 Uber Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Uber Recent Development

12.10 Transdev

12.10.1 Transdev Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 On-Demand Transportation Introduction

12.10.4 Transdev Revenue in On-Demand Transportation Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Transdev Recent Development

12.11 Grab

12.12 Ola

12.13 Lyft

12.14 Careem

12.15 Taxify

12.16 DIDI Chuxing

Continuous…

