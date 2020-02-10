ON-DEMAND TRANSPORTATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

On-Demand Transportation is an advanced, user-oriented form of public transportation that is characterized by flexible transportation and delivery to destinations based on passenger needs.

On-Demand Transportation services are gaining more and more attention due to rising fuel prices, traffic congestion and emissions standards.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that On-Demand Transportation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global On-Demand Transportation market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of On-Demand Transportation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Four Wheeler

Micro Mobility

Segmentation by application:

E-hailing

Car Rental

Car Sharing

Station-Based Mobility

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

BMW Group

Daimler Group

Audi

General Motor

Ford Motor

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Uber

Transdev

Grab

Ola

Lyft

Careem

Taxify

DIDI Chuxing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global On-Demand Transportation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of On-Demand Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global On-Demand Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the On-Demand Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

