On-Demand Home Services Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

— This report focuses on the global On-Demand Home Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the On-Demand Home Services development in United States, Europe and China.

On-demand service is a prime facility and feature of cloud computing services, which allow users to provision raw cloud resources at run time, when and where needed.

Busy lifestyles, strong economic backgrounds, rise in consumerism, and relatively better incomes are the factors that enable the growth of on-demand beauty space. Within a short span, the on-demand beauty service segment had significant adoption. However, the segment is also gearing toward market consolidation. During the forecast period, while a couple of on-demand beauty start-ups will arise as leaders and a few players will get consolidated, the remaining may be subjected to a shutdown.

In 2017, the global On-Demand Home Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Handy

Hello Alfred

Helpling

YourMechanic

Zaarly

Airtasker

AskForTask

Laurel & Wolf

MyClean

Paintzen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline

Online

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Care and Design

Repair and Maintenance

Packers and Movers

Home Tutors & Health

Wellness and Beauty

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global On-Demand Home Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the On-Demand Home Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global On-Demand Home Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Offline

1.4.3 Online

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global On-Demand Home Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Home Care and Design

1.5.3 Repair and Maintenance

1.5.4 Packers and Movers

1.5.5 Home Tutors & Health

1.5.6 Wellness and Beauty

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 On-Demand Home Services Market Size

2.2 On-Demand Home Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 On-Demand Home Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 On-Demand Home Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 On-Demand Home Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global On-Demand Home Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global On-Demand Home Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global On-Demand Home Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 On-Demand Home Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players On-Demand Home Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into On-Demand Home Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Handy

12.1.1 Handy Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.1.4 Handy Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Handy Recent Development

12.2 Hello Alfred

12.2.1 Hello Alfred Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.2.4 Hello Alfred Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hello Alfred Recent Development

12.3 Helpling

12.3.1 Helpling Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.3.4 Helpling Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Helpling Recent Development

12.4 YourMechanic

12.4.1 YourMechanic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.4.4 YourMechanic Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 YourMechanic Recent Development

12.5 Zaarly

12.5.1 Zaarly Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.5.4 Zaarly Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zaarly Recent Development

12.6 Airtasker

12.6.1 Airtasker Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.6.4 Airtasker Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Airtasker Recent Development

12.7 AskForTask

12.7.1 AskForTask Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.7.4 AskForTask Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AskForTask Recent Development

12.8 Laurel & Wolf

12.8.1 Laurel & Wolf Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.8.4 Laurel & Wolf Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Laurel & Wolf Recent Development

12.9 MyClean

12.9.1 MyClean Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.9.4 MyClean Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 MyClean Recent Development

12.10 Paintzen

12.10.1 Paintzen Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 On-Demand Home Services Introduction

12.10.4 Paintzen Revenue in On-Demand Home Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Paintzen Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

