Omega Prime’s Key Leaders Detained in Thailand Over Allegations of Money Laundering; Avoid investing with Omega Prime Group or Hashtechz at all costs!

By Naowarat Pongpantha 19/7/2019

Thailand – Bangkok: This is a warning to potential investors that Omega Prime Group and Hashtechz are fraudulent and fictitious companies.

Reports in Thailand state the founding CEO of Omega Prime Group Atiwat Phooklai has been detained by Thai authorities on suspicions of money laundering and fraudulent activities. This report surfaced after it was rumoured that existing investors in Omega Prime blew the whistle to the Thai authorities. The red flag that prompted an official investigation was a dispute of supposed investment returns between the investors and the CEO Atiwat Phooklai. Additionally, an article that surfaced on Google News dated 20th April 2019 https://honestversion.com/caution-omega-prime-group-and-hashtechz-has-dubious-origins-investors-be-warned/ further prompted the Thai authorities to investigate further. After initial investigations, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Thailand’s central bank launched an official investigation on Omega Prime and Mr Phooklai on suspected money laundering and fraudulent financial activities. This led to Mr Phooklai being detained by Thai authorities and the subsequent freezing of all his personal assets.

This report coming out of Bangkok seems to confirm suspicions over Omega Prime’s legitimacy as stated in the article mentioned above. Omega Prime preys on unsuspecting victims by tricking them into investing with the company by using sophisticated terms and vague investment plans to deceive their victims. However, with investigations being carried out by the Thai authorities, it appears to be the end of the road for Omega Prime as their fraudulent operations will surely be busted.

The Thai authorities strongly urges the public to ignore persons claiming to be from Omega Prime or Hashtechz seeking investment funds and to notify the relevant authorities. Additionally, the public is strongly advised to invest cautiously to avoid becoming a victim of investment scams or Ponzi schemes.

ผู้นำคนสำคัญแห่งโอเมก้าไพรม์ถูกคุมขังในประเทศไทยในข้อหาฟอกเงิน หลีกเลี่ยงการลงทุนกับโอเมก้าไพรม์กรุ๊ป (Omega Prime Group) หรือแฮชเท็คซ์ (Hashtechz) ในทุกทาง!

โดย เวย์น ปีเตอรส์ 19/7/2562

กรุงเทพฯ: นี่คือคำเตือนแก่ผู้มีศักยภาพในการลงทุนเกี่ยวกับโอเมก้าไพรม์กรุ๊ปและแฮชเท็คซ์ ว่าเป็นบริษัทปลอมที่กุขึ้นมาและทำการฉ้อโกงทรัพย์สิน

รายงานต่างๆ ในประเทศไทยระบุว่า นายอธิวัฒน์ ภูไกล ประธานบริหารผู้ก่อตั้งโอเมก้ากรุ๊ป ได้ถูกทางการไทยคุมขังเนื่องจากเป็นผู้ต้องสงสัยในคดีฟอกเงินและฉ้อโกงทรัพย์สิน รายงานนี้ได้รับการเปิดเผยหลังจากที่มีข่าวลือว่านักลงทุนผู้ลงทุนในโอเมก้าไพรม์ได้แจ้งข่าวไปยังทางการไทย คำเตือนซึ่งกระตุ้นให้เกิดการสืบสวนอย่างเป็นทางการได้แก่การพิพาทระหว่างนายอธิวัฒน์ ภูไกล ประธานผู้บริหารบริษัทและนักลงทุน เกี่ยวกับการผลตอบแทนการลงทุน นอกจากนี้ บทความซึ่งปรากฏในกูเกิลนิวส์เมื่อวันที่ 20 เมษายน 2562 (https://honestversion.com/caution-omega-prime-group-and-hashtechz-has-dubious-origins-investors-be-warned/) ยังได้กระตุ้นให้ทางการไทยทำการสืบสวนลึกยิ่งกว่าเดิม

หลังจากการสอบสวนในเบื้องต้น ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย (BOT) ซึ่งเป็นธนาคารกลางแห่งประเทศได้เริ่มทำการสอบสวนโอเมก้าไพรม์และนายอธิวัฒน์ ในเรื่องการฟอกเงินและฉ้อโกงทรัพย์สินซึ่งเป็นที่กังขา และได้นำไปสู่การที่นายอธิวัฒน์ถูกทางการไทยคุมขัง และทรัพย์สินส่วนตัวทั้งหมดของเขาถูกทางการไทยแช่แข็งในเวลาต่อมา

ทางการไทยได้ทำการเตือนประชาชนอย่างแข็งขันให้เพิกเฉยต่อบุคคลที่กล่าวอ้างว่ามาจากโอเมก้าไพรม์และแฮชเท็คซ์เพื่อหาเงินทุน และให้แจ้งต่อหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้อง นอกจากนี้ ประชาชนยังได้รับการเตือนอย่างหนักแน่นให้ลงทุนด้วยความระมัดระวังเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการตกเป็นเหยื่อของการหลอกลวงให้ลงทุน หรือกลเม็ดการฉ้อฉลแบบพอนซี

Naowarat Pongpantha is a banking and financial professional who like to write about potential investment scams during his free time.

Contact: [email protected]