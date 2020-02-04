OMEGA-3 POLYUNSATURATED FATTY ACID MARKET: INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OF 2021

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Industry

Latest Report on Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market Global Analysis & 2021 Forecast Research Study

Market Insights:

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 8.2% during the forecasted period from 2016-2021. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is growing at a modest rate due to huge consumption omega-3 in dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals across the globe. Omega-3 Fatty Acids cannot be synthesized by human body and it is considered to be essential element to enhance the metabolic activities such as Cognitive and Cardiovascular functions. As a result the adoption of omega-3 is rising through rising awareness and easy availability of omega-3 fatty acids in market. Global rise in life style oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, Rheumatic Arthritis, Parkinson’s disease and other lingering diseases are boosting the global omega-3 PUFA Market.

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market By application such as functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, dietary supplements and so on are widely adopted across the globe. Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids and have various health benefits and are essential for improving metabolic rate and fulfill the requirement of essential nutrients in human body. Omega-3 PUFA has been a key ingredient in the pharmaceuticals market and widely adopted in capsules, oils and functional foods across the globe. R&D is driving the Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market and enable the market to grow extensively.

Omega-3 has huge demand in functional food & beverage market to produce products such as nutritive drinks, health supplements and medical drugs. Global Omega-3 PUFA Market is growing at a modest rate due to rising demand from nutrition industry for health supplements and healthcare industry for infant mental health and development. Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers are using Omega-3 as an ingredient in drugs which are used to treat various life style oriented diseases. Rise in health consciousness among individuals and wide variety of Omega-3 products are expected to drive the market in near future.

The Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is affected by the high cost due to low production of fish oil and huge expenditure in R&D. However, rising alternatives of omega-3 through marine and plant sources are expected to overcome the high cost. The report also includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Patent Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Geographical Insights:

North America and Europe has the highest contribution to Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid market followed by Europe. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is growing considerably in North America and Europe due to huge consumption of omega-3 for health benefits and fitness. Europe and North America have the highest consumption of Omega-3 through dietary supplement, functional food & beverages. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create considerable opportunities due to huge customer base and rising awareness for health benefits. APAC region is considered to be lucrative for Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market due to huge population, improved healthcare spending and rising awareness.

Competitive Insights:

The key players of Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market includes: Aker Bio Marine ASA, Clover Corporation, Copenica ASA, Croda International Plc., Denemoga, FMC Corporation, GC Rieber, Golden Omega S.A., KD Pharma Bexbach Gmbh, Marine Ingredients Llc., Omega Protein Corporation, Orkla ASA, Pharma Marine Llc., Polaris, Pronovabiopharma ASA, Royal DSM N.V., Tasa Omega. Various corporate strategies such as R&D, product launch, partnership and collaboration are widely adopted by key players to stay competitive.

Market Segmentation:

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market by Type includes Docosahexaenoic Acid, Eicosapentaenoic Acid & Alpha-Linolenic Acid Market. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market by Application includes Alpha-Linolenic Acid, Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,

Some points from table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.5. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

2.6. PESTLE ANALYSIS

2.7. ANALYST INSIGHT

2.7.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.7.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.7.3. CONCLUSION

2.8. REGULATION

2.8.1. REGULATIONS ON TAX POLICIES

2.8.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.8.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.8.1.3. CHINA

2.8.1.4. INDIA

2.8.1.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.8.2. GOVERNMENT POLICIES

2.8.2.1. UNITED STATES

2.8.2.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.8.2.3. CHINA

2.8.2.4. INDIA

2.8.2.5. REST OF THE WORLD

MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISE IN ADOPTION OF OMEGA-3 FOR HEALTH BENEFITS

3.1.2. RISING CONSUMER AWARENESS FOR OMEGA-3

3.1.3. RISE IN ADOPTION OF OMEGA-3 IN FUNCTIONAL FOODS & PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

3.1.4. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT INCREASED THE EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTION OF OMEGA-3 POLYUNSATURATED MARKET

3.1.5. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL OMEGA-3 UNSATURATED FATTY ACID MARKET

3.1.6. RISE IN LIFE STYLE ORIENTED DISEASES TO BOOST THE GLOBAL OMEGA-3 UNSATURATED FATTY ACID MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF GLOBAL OMEGA-3 UNSATURATED FATTY ACID MARKET PRODUCTS DUE TO LOW PRODUCTION OF FISH OIL

3.2.2. HUGE INVESTMENT IN R&D PROCESS

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. AVAILABILITY OF ALTERNATES TO OBTAIN OMEGA-3 POLYUNSATURATED ACID WILL BOOST THE MARKET

3.3.2. UNTAPPED APAC REGION IS FULL OF OPPORTUNITY FOR GLOBAL OMEGA-3 POLYUNSATURATED FATTY ACID MARKET

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Continued…….

