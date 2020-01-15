Omega-3 Fatty Acid Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market

This report focuses on Omega-3 Fatty Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Omega-3 Fatty Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Omega-3 Fatty Acid in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Omega-3 Fatty Acid manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amway

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Zymes LLC

BASF

DSM

Croda Health Care

Omega Protein

Orkla Health

Epax

GC Rieber Oils

LYSI

Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc.

Polaris

Golden Omega

Aker BioMarine

OLVEA Fish Oils

Solutex

KinOmega Biopharm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Omega-3 Fatty Acid

1.1 Definition of Omega-3 Fatty Acid

1.2 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Marine Omega-3

1.2.3 Algae Omega-3

1.3 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3.3 Fortified Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Infant Formula

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Pet Foods

1.4 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

………

8 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Amway

8.1.1 Amway Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Amway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Amway Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Nordic Naturals, Inc.

8.2.1 Nordic Naturals, Inc. Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Nordic Naturals, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Nordic Naturals, Inc. Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Zymes LLC

8.3.1 Zymes LLC Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Zymes LLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Zymes LLC Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 BASF

8.4.1 BASF Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 BASF Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 DSM

8.5.1 DSM Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 DSM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 DSM Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Croda Health Care

8.6.1 Croda Health Care Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Croda Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Croda Health Care Omega-3 Fatty Acid Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

