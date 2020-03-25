Oleochemicals Revenue Growth Predicted by 2018-2028

Global Oleochemicals Market: Snapshot

Oleochemicals are synthetic substances that are gotten from plants and creature fats. Numerous a times they are practically equivalent to petrochemicals which are gotten from oil. During the 1970’s, when there were significant measure of benefits created from oil based items, the market for characteristic oils and fats-based synthetic concoctions saw a diminishment in the profits. Be that as it may, when the petrochemical business encountered a lofty dive in the raw petroleum costs, the consideration got moved from petrochemicals to regular feedstock.

Different food and beverages utilize oleochemicals for the most part as emulsifiers in bread, cake, cakes, and confectionaries. Customized oils and margarine are made by utilizing oleochemicals. Another significant utilization of oleochemicals is in the production of nutrition enriched substances that are broadly utilized as a part of packaged food products. Besides, these synthetic concoctions are additionally generally used to create both plain and seasoned frozen yogurts.

Ideal government strategies as far as tax cuts and money related motivators for bio-based concoction makers are required to positively affect the market development. The application improvement combined with item development is predicted open new doors for organizations working in the market over the forthcoming years.

Oleochemicals are chemicals mainly derived from natural raw materials such as, soybean oil, linseed oil, vegetable oil, castor oil, animal oils & fats and, also from petrochemical feedstock. Oleochemicals in general have low toxicity as compared to petrochemicals. Oleochemicals are gaining popularity as they can be substituted for the petroleum-based products. Oleochemicals are biodegradable and considered to be environment friendly. Oleochemicals come under green products category and are used extensively in a wide range of applications and several emerging applications, namely, personal care, cosmetics, soaps & detergents, food additives among, others. With the rising environmental concerns, oleochemicals also find applications in the growing paints and coatings industry, rubber industry, paper, animal feed, lubricants and printing industry.

Global Oleochemicals Market: Dynamics

The primary driver for the oleochemicals market is the food industry. Advancement in processed foods, marketing strategies of companies, and consumer awareness in emerging economies is driving the food industry globally and therefore, the increase in demand for biodegradable products is anticipated to influence the growth of oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for oleochemicals from natural raw materials is another factor driving the oleochemicals market. Biodegradability of products has become a quite popular trend these days owing to the stringent regulations focused towards maintaining product quality and health risk which promotes the use of natural raw material derived products such as oleochemicals. This, in turn, drives the global oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the decreasing dependency on petrochemical feedstock and the expanding applications of oleochemicals in replacing petroleum-based products is projected to create opportunity paths for the oleochemicals market. Opportunities for the oleochemicals market lies within its growing use in cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, soaps & detergents, food & beverages, polymers among others.

The competition of oleochemicals from other substitutes might be a major threat to the oleochemicals market. Biodiesel products have been showing consistent growth which might create substantial demand for oleochemicals, in turn, decreasing the market growth of oleochemicals. Environmental concerns related to plantations and land availability are other factors hampering the growth of oleochemicals. In addition, the increasing demand for bio-diesel may cause a hike in biodiesel prices and is anticipated to directly affect the overall economics of oleochemicals based products, which might act as a restraining factor for the oleochemicals market.

Research and development is a key part of the oleochemicals market. The end product manufacturers & associations and, manufacturing companies invest for technology modifications and future advancements of oleochemicals to find a wide area of applications in personal care & cosmetics and, food industry, thereby, creating growth opportunities for the oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period.

Global Oleochemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Growing demand for bio-degradable products in food and beverage industry is fueling the demand for oleochemicals globally. In regards to region, strict regulations in Europe against genetically modified (GM) food products drives the demand of oleochemicals market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the oleochemicals market in terms of both value and volume. The increase in plantation activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, in order to manufacture various cosmetics and personal care products from oleochemicals, is projected to boost the demand for the oleochemicals market in the region.

Global Oleochemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global oleochemicals market are

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

