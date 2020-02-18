OLED Microdisplay 2018 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

This report studies the global OLED Microdisplay market status and forecast, categorizes the global OLED Microdisplay market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

OLED is a next-generation display technology that is replacing LCD displays in several markets, such as small displays for mobile applications, TVs and microdisplays. OLEDs are made from thin films of organic light emitting materials that emit light when electricity is applied. OLEDs have a much simpler structure compared to LCDs and have several advantages over the incumbent technology.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

eMagin

Sony

Kopin

OLiGHTEK

GoldenSi Technology

MicroOLED

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3316019-global-oled-microdisplay-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

6.3µm Pixel Pitch

9.6µm Pixel Pitch

9.3µm Pixel Pitch

12µm Pixel Pitch

15µm Pixel Pitch

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Camera EVFs

VR/AR

Medical

Military

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3316019-global-oled-microdisplay-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global OLED Microdisplay Market Research Report 2018

1 OLED Microdisplay Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OLED Microdisplay

1.2 OLED Microdisplay Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global OLED Microdisplay Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global OLED Microdisplay Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 6.3µm Pixel Pitch

1.2.4 9.6µm Pixel Pitch

1.2.5 9.3µm Pixel Pitch

1.2.6 12µm Pixel Pitch

1.2.7 15µm Pixel Pitch

1.3 Global OLED Microdisplay Segment by Application

1.3.1 OLED Microdisplay Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Camera EVFs

1.3.3 VR/AR

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Military

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global OLED Microdisplay Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global OLED Microdisplay Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of OLED Microdisplay (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global OLED Microdisplay Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global OLED Microdisplay Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 eMagin

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 OLED Microdisplay Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 eMagin OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 OLED Microdisplay Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sony OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Kopin

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 OLED Microdisplay Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Kopin OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 OLiGHTEK

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 OLED Microdisplay Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 OLiGHTEK OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 GoldenSi Technology

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 OLED Microdisplay Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 GoldenSi Technology OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 MicroOLED

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 OLED Microdisplay Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 MicroOLED OLED Microdisplay Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com