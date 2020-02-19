Oilfield Services Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The oilfield equipment and services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, or the upstream energy industry. It includes services such as locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, well construction, and production and completion services.

The energy industry is not any different than most commodity-based industries as it faces long periods of boom and bust. Drilling and other service firms are highly dependent on the price and demand for petroleum.

In 2018, the global Oilfield Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Superior Energy Services

National Oilwell Varco

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Archer

Expro International

Technipfmc

GE Oil & Gas

Trican Well Service

Welltec

Basic Energy Services

Nabors Industries

Pioneer Energy Services

Altus

Scomi Energy Services BHD

Nordic Gulf

Condor Energy

The Engineering and Development Group

Gyrodata Incorporated

Oilserv

Almansoori Petroleum Services

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Coiled Tubing Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Pressure Pumping Services

Well Intervention

Wireline Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Coiled Tubing Services

1.4.3 Well Completion Equipment & Services

1.4.4 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

1.4.5 Drilling Waste Management Services

1.4.6 Oil Country Tubular Goods

1.4.7 Pressure Pumping Services

1.4.8 Well Intervention

1.4.9 Wireline Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size

2.2 Oilfield Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Oilfield Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Baker Hughes

12.1.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oilfield Services Introduction

12.1.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oilfield Services Introduction

12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 Schlumberger

12.3.1 Schlumberger Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oilfield Services Introduction

12.3.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.4 Weatherford International

12.4.1 Weatherford International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Oilfield Services Introduction

12.4.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

12.5 Superior Energy Services

12.5.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oilfield Services Introduction

12.5.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development

Continued…….

