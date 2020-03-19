Oilfield Services Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Oilfield services companies offer a range of services and applications such as formation evaluation, well construction, casing and cementing services, completion and stimulation, production, and artificial lift activities. The size and scope of the oilfield services companies vary widely. Large companies may offer multiple oilfield services; however, smaller companies may specialize in a single service. Oilfield services companies are granted contracts by the E&P companies to perform operations at a single well or multiple wells or for different wells located in different reservoirs.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global oilfield services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oilfield services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the oilfield service market value and exclude oilfield service equipment aftermarket and repairs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Oilfield Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford

Other prominent vendors

• Aker Solutions

• AKOFS OFFSHORE

• ALTUS Intervention

• Axis Well Technology

• Blue Spark Energy

• Calfrac Well Services

• China Oilfield Services

• Danum Well Services

• DeepWell

• Expro Group

• Frontier Oilfield Services

• Gulf Intervention Services DMCC

• Key Energy Services

• Kinetic Services

• Nabors Industries

• Nordic Well Services

• Oceaneering International

• Peak Well Systems

• Superior Energy Services

• The Weir Group

• TechnipFMC

• Welltec

• Wild Well Control

• WISE Intervention Services

• Workover Solutions

Market driver

• Rise in drilling in unconventional areas

Market challenge

• Decline in oil rig count

Market trend

• New-generation automated drilling rigs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global oilfield services market by application 2016

• Global oilfield services market by application 2021

• Global oilfield services market by application 2016-2021

• Global oilfield services market by onshore

• Global oilfield services market by offshore

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• New-generation automated drilling rigs

• Laser drilling in the oil and gas industry

• Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford

Continued…….

