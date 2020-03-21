Oilfield Process Chemicals 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Oilfield Process Chemicals Industry

Description

Since the publication of the last report, CHM039D Oilfield Process Chemicals, there have been significant changes in the market that have contributed to a more than double increase in the five-year forecast for the period 2016-2021 to the current forecast period, 2018-2023. BCC Research attributes the upward adjustment to a REDACTED compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018-2023 due to substantive price increases in most fossil fuels since 2016. The price increases were driven by production cuts by OPEC in 2017, a drop in Venezuelan production and a REDACTED increase in global oil and gas industry capital expenditures from 2016 to 2017, which is expected to support greater usage of oilfield process chemicals in the coming years.

In 2017, the value of the oilfield process chemicals market was approximately REDACTED. BCC Research expects the market to grow to over REDACTED in 2018 and REDACTED in 2023, a CAGR of REDACTED over the next five years. As noted under Methodology, these values were calculated at the user level rather than the manufacturer level as was done in previous editions of this rep ort.

Scope of Report

The scope of this study includes only the chemicals used in the upstream part of the oilfield processes. In many cases, what material is in scope and what is out of scope is clear-cut, and materials that are classified as minerals have been excluded. Where it is not so clear (as in the case of insoluble salts or the usage of material produced on-site) judgment has been made by the analysts based on discussions with industry experts.

Chemicals in scope have been categorized in three different ways: by process application, by type and by chemical function. Both past and current market performance of oilfield process chemicals is assessed. Projected sales for the industry as a whole are forecast by application, type and function, and the market is assessed on a worldwide scale. Impacts on the oil and gas industry are explained and the potential effects of political issues, environmental legislation and energy policies are also considered. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This report is an update of an earlier (2016) BCC Research study of the oilfield process chemicals industry. The last two years have been a turbulent period in the global oil and gas industry, as global economic weakness, more stringent fuel economy regulations, expanding use of alternative energy and the development of extremely efficient engines have combined to dramatically reduce the need for oil. Meanwhile, the exploitation of new reserves, especially of shale oil, in numerous regions around the world, has glutted the market for oil. While market conditions are more favorable in the gas industry, gas production is still expected to exceed consumption in the near to mid-term.

These conditions are a recipe for lower prices and decreased profits. Oil and gas companies therefore are focusing on increasing their operating efficiency to preserve their margins and maintain the reinvestment rates necessary to grow production.

In view of these trends, BCC Research has decided that this is an appropriate time to revise the 2016 report in order to provide readers with an up-to-date understanding of the value and structure of the global oilfield process chemicals industry. This study will review the chemicals that are consumed in the exploration, drilling and production of oil and gas globally. It will highlight growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables and 38 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for oilfield process chemicals

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Information as to how these chemicals affect the challenges associated with drilling deeper, help the industry cope with hotter and higher-pressure environments, and affect the drive to recycle and reuse materials

– Analyses of which chemical segments are growing, segments of the market that are contracting, technology challenges the industry is facing, and possible solutions and remedies for those challenges

– Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered

– A look at the challenges that multifunctional and specialty chemicals need to overcome in the near future

– Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Air Liquide, Albemarle, BASF, Dow Chemical Co., and Schlumberger

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Function

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Growth Opportunities

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 9 Worldwide Industry Structure

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

