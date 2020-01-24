Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

This report studies the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.

The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment.

In 2017, the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Superior Energy Services

Oil States International

Technipfmc

Weatherford International

Parker Drilling

Patterson-UTI Energy

Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services

John Energy

Circle T Service & Rental

Ensign Energy Services

Bestway Oilfields

KIT Oil & Gas

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drilling Equipment

Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Fishing Equipment

Other Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Oilfield Equipment Rental in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilfield Equipment Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Oilfield Equipment Rental Manufacturers

Oilfield Equipment Rental Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oilfield Equipment Rental Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Oilfield Equipment Rental market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.