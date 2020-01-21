OILFIELD COMMUNICATIONS 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, MARKET SHARE, SWOT ANALYSIS STATUS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Rising demand for offshore oil field communication solutions, new projects in drilling for oil in extreme conditions and rising implication of cyber security are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth.
Oilfield communications require a consistent and competent wireless network that is able to function over long distances and under harsh weather conditions. Oilfield communication networks and technologies supply lightning broadband speeds, thereby sustaining several applications that ultimately develop the operational efficiency and safety of the oilfield operations in a cost effective manner.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei Technologies
Siemens
Speedcast
ABB
Commscope
Inmarsat
Tait Communications
Baker Hughes
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Ceragon Networks
RAD Data Communications
Rignet
Hughes Network Systems
Airspan Networks
Commtel Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M2M Communication
Asset Performance Communications
Unified Communications
VoIP Solutions
Video Conferencing
Pipeline Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Fleet Management Communication
Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Communications
Offshore Communications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
