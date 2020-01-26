OILFIELD CHEMICALS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to reach USD 34 billion by 2025.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Oilfield Chemicals Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Oilfield Chemicals market are growing demand for advanced drilling fluid and shift in inclination towards exploiting the unconventional hydrocarbon resources. The major restraining factor of global oilfield chemicals are crude oil price fluctuations and increase in environment concern which negatively impact the market in upcoming years. The oilfield chemical are the chemical components which are applied in oil and gas extraction operations. The oilfield chemicals facilitate to increase the extraction operations by the improving efficiency and productivity of oil drilling process and petroleum refining with the objective to achieve optimum performance with effective oil recovery.

The regional analysis of Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of huge onshore and offshore shale gas reserves in the region. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global oilfield chemicals market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increase in cementing, drilling and stimulation activities.

The major market player included in this report are:

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger Ltd.

Halliburation

Solvay S.A.

Ecolab Inc.

Newpark Resources Inc.

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporatin

Akzonobel NV

Albemarle Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Biocides

Demulsifies

Surfactants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Polymers

Gallants & Viscosifier

Other

By Application:

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Well Stimulation

Workover & Completion

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Oilfield Chemicals Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Oilfield Chemicals Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Oilfield Chemicals Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Oilfield Chemicals Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Biocides

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Demulsifies

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Surfactants

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Polymers

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. Gellants & Viscosifier

5.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.7. Other

5.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

