Oilfield Chemicals Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Oilfield Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF

Berkshire Hathaway

Ecolab

Dow

Clariant

Albemarle

Ashland

Kemira

Solvay

DuPont

Akzo Nobel

Innospec

Stepan

Huntsman

Arkema

Halliburton

APCI

Chevron Phillips

Koch Industries

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Lafarge

Croda International

Schlumberger

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3113157-global-oilfield-chemicals-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

Surfactants

Polymers

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3113157-global-oilfield-chemicals-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals

1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Biocides

1.2.4 Demulsifiers

1.2.5 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

1.2.6 Surfactants

1.2.7 Polymers

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Drilling Fluids

1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids

1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals

1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Berkshire Hathaway

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ecolab

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ecolab Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dow

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dow Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Clariant

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Albemarle

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Albemarle Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Ashland

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Ashland Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Kemira

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…………CONTINUED