Oilfield Chemicals Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Oilfield Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF
Berkshire Hathaway
Ecolab
Dow
Clariant
Albemarle
Ashland
Kemira
Solvay
DuPont
Akzo Nobel
Innospec
Stepan
Huntsman
Arkema
Halliburton
APCI
Chevron Phillips
Koch Industries
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Lafarge
Croda International
Schlumberger
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Biocides
Demulsifiers
Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
Surfactants
Polymers
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Drilling Fluids
Workover and Completion Fluids
Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
Oil Production Chemicals
Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals
1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Biocides
1.2.4 Demulsifiers
1.2.5 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
1.2.6 Surfactants
1.2.7 Polymers
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oilfield Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Drilling Fluids
1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids
1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals
1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Berkshire Hathaway
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Ecolab
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Ecolab Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Dow
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Dow Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Clariant
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Albemarle
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Albemarle Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Ashland
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Ashland Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Kemira
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
…………CONTINUED
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
