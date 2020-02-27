Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Oilfield and Drilling Services Market.” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Oilfield and Drilling Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Oilfield and drilling service is a complex process, which requires sophisticated technology and equipment. Oilfield and drilling services companies provide infrastructure, equipment, intellectual property and services required for the international oil & gas industry, to explore, extract, and transport crude oil & natural gas from the bottom of the earth to the refinery, and eventually to the consumer.

In 2018, the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oilfield and Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Transocean Ltd

Seadrill

Ensco plc

China Oilfield Services Limited

Noble Corporation plc

Helmerich & Payne, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Directional Drilling Services

Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield and Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield and Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Oilfield and Drilling Services Manufacturers

Oilfield and Drilling Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oilfield and Drilling Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Directional Drilling Services

1.4.3 Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size

2.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Schlumberger Limited

12.1.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.1.4 Schlumberger Limited Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton Company

12.2.1 Halliburton Company Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.2.4 Halliburton Company Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Halliburton Company Recent Development

12.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated

12.3.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.3.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Baker Hughes Incorporated Recent Development

12.4 Weatherford International plc (WFT)

12.4.1 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.4.4 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Recent Development

12.5 Transocean Ltd

12.5.1 Transocean Ltd Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.5.4 Transocean Ltd Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Transocean Ltd Recent Development

12.6 Seadrill

12.6.1 Seadrill Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.6.4 Seadrill Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Seadrill Recent Development

12.7 Ensco plc

12.7.1 Ensco plc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.7.4 Ensco plc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ensco plc Recent Development

12.8 China Oilfield Services Limited

12.8.1 China Oilfield Services Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.8.4 China Oilfield Services Limited Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 China Oilfield Services Limited Recent Development

12.9 Noble Corporation plc

12.9.1 Noble Corporation plc Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.9.4 Noble Corporation plc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Noble Corporation plc Recent Development

12.10 Helmerich & Payne, Inc

12.10.1 Helmerich & Payne, Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

12.10.4 Helmerich & Payne, Inc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Helmerich & Payne, Inc Recent Development

