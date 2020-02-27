Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Oilfield and Drilling Services Market.” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Oilfield and Drilling Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Oilfield and drilling service is a complex process, which requires sophisticated technology and equipment. Oilfield and drilling services companies provide infrastructure, equipment, intellectual property and services required for the international oil & gas industry, to explore, extract, and transport crude oil & natural gas from the bottom of the earth to the refinery, and eventually to the consumer.
In 2018, the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oilfield and Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield and Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger Limited
Halliburton Company
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Weatherford International plc (WFT)
Transocean Ltd
Seadrill
Ensco plc
China Oilfield Services Limited
Noble Corporation plc
Helmerich & Payne, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Directional Drilling Services
Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield and Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield and Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Oilfield and Drilling Services Manufacturers
Oilfield and Drilling Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Oilfield and Drilling Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
