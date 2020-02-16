Oil Field Specialty Chemicals 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

— Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market 2018
This report studies the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF SE
The Dow Chemical Co.
Solvay SA
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Baker Hughes, Inc.
AkzoNobel
Kemira OYJ
Clariant AG
Albemarle Corp
Ashland Incorporated
Chemtur
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Biocides
Demulsifiers
Pour-Point Depressants
Corrosion Inhibitors
Surfactants
Natural Polymers
Synthetic Polymers
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Oil and Gas
Transportation
Drilling
Other
Table of Content:
Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals
1.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Biocides
1.2.3 Demulsifiers
1.2.5 Pour-Point Depressants
1.2.6 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.2.7 Surfactants
1.2.8 Natural Polymers
Synthetic Polymers
1.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Drilling
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF SE Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 The Dow Chemical Co.
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 The Dow Chemical Co. Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Solvay SA
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Solvay SA Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Schlumberger
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Halliburton
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Halliburton Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Baker Hughes, Inc.
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Baker Hughes, Inc. Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 AkzoNobel
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 AkzoNobel Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Kemira OYJ
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Kemira OYJ Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Clariant AG
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Clariant AG Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Albemarle Corp
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Albemarle Corp Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Ashland Incorporated
7.12 Chemtur
Continued…..
