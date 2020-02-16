Oil Field Specialty Chemicals 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

— Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Oil Field Specialty Chemicals – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

This report studies the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Co.

Solvay SA

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes, Inc.

AkzoNobel

Kemira OYJ

Clariant AG

Albemarle Corp

Ashland Incorporated

Chemtur

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-Point Depressants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Surfactants

Natural Polymers

Synthetic Polymers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Drilling

Other

Table of Content:

Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals

1.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Biocides

1.2.3 Demulsifiers

1.2.5 Pour-Point Depressants

1.2.6 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.7 Surfactants

1.2.8 Natural Polymers

Synthetic Polymers

1.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Drilling

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF SE Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 The Dow Chemical Co.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 The Dow Chemical Co. Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Solvay SA

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Solvay SA Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Schlumberger

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Halliburton

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Halliburton Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Baker Hughes, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Baker Hughes, Inc. Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 AkzoNobel

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 AkzoNobel Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Kemira OYJ

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Kemira OYJ Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Clariant AG

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Clariant AG Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Albemarle Corp

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Albemarle Corp Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Ashland Incorporated

7.12 Chemtur

Continued…..

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/oil-field-specialty-chemicals-2018-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2025/456951