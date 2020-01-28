Oil Field Equipment Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

This report presents the worldwide Oil Field Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Crude oil prices have eased in the past few months and are enough to support the demand for oilfield equipment in the industry. However, the impact of rise in prices have not been universal, with latest development suggesting a surge in the US onshore output (mainly from the shale reserve) and comparatively less activity elsewhere, especially in offshore. The decline in crude oil prices has forced the oil & gas companies to invest in technology to reduce the breakeven prices and change their strategy, which has helped several marginal projects to become viable. As the crude oil prices are increasing and has already crossed USD 70 per barrel mark in May 2018, the upstream investment is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the market.
Growth in oil and gas investment is expected to be especially strong in developing regions, where improving infrastructure will contribute to more drilling activity. The discovery of new reserves and the depletion of existing ones have led to new extraction techniques and increased complexity of drilling, raising the costs of production.
The Oil Field Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil Field Equipment.
