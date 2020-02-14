Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2023 Major Key Vendors, Regions, Types, Application, and Industry Research

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market segmented on the basis of suppliers, consumers, drivers, opportunities market challenges, indicators, market risks/restraints, influences. The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market mainly focuses on terms like a company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market is estimated to reach at CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel, value data are also analyzed in this report.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report: Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

US, Canada, Russia, China, India, Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including National-Oilwell Varco, Inc., ILJIN STEEL CO., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, TPCO Enterprise, Inc., Tenaris SA, TMK Ipsco Enterprises Inc., U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., Vallourec SA, ArcelorMittal SA,, And many more…

Key Developments in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market:

March 2018: Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (âSCOAâ), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, announced their plan to acquire all shares of US based oil country tubular goods (OCTG) distributor Champions Cinco Pipe & Supply LLC from Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc.This acquisition is likely to enhance SCOAâs position within the OCTG industry and add valuable support to its current partners and customers.

