Oil Condition Monitoring Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

Oil analysis provides a detailed view of what is happening within machine components during operation.

Factors such as growing demand for economical solutions, increasing need for time optimization, and rising demand for electricity that drives the need for continuous oil monitoring in turbines are fueling the market growth. Companies are persistently looking for different cost-effective ways to reduce the cost of oil condition monitoring. However, extra costs incurred in retrofitting existing systems are one of the key factors hampering the market growth.

On-site oil condition monitoring has assisted manufacturers to considerably enhance their productivity, efficiency, and profitability with regard to predictive maintenance. The off-site oil condition monitoring growth can be attributed to the higher adoption of traditional monitoring systems. It mainly consists of testing the oil samples at company-operated laboratories or third-party laboratories. Most of the oil condition monitoring firms is engaged in laboratory testing for better and in-detailed analysis of the sample.

Turbines have vital applications in verticals such as power, locomotive, and aerospace. The turbines used in these verticals work under very high pressure. The turbines are more prone to be broken at such a high pressure, owing to friction, which reduces the life of the system. To stay away from system breakdown, firms use high-quality oil as a lubricant in these turbines, thereby reducing the friction caused due to high pressure. Furthermore, there is a need for continuous monitoring of the oil quality to make sure the smooth operation of the system. There is a growing demand for energy in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, which would boost the need for oil condition monitoring services.

Some of the key players in the market include Bureau Veritas, Castrol Limited, Chevron Corporation, SGS, Intertek Group, Shell, Test Oil (Insight Services Inc) and Unimarine.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oil Condition Monitoring market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 820 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oil Condition Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

On-site

Off-site

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transportation

Industrial

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Mining

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bureau Veritas

SGS

Intertek Group

Shell

Chevron Corporation

Castrol Limited

Unimarine

Veritas Petroleum Services

Insight Services Inc

To study and analyze the global Oil Condition Monitoring market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Oil Condition Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Oil Condition Monitoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Oil Condition Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Oil Condition Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

