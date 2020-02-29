OIL AND GAS WASTE HEAT RECOVERY MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Waste heat recovery is an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is recovered and used in other industrial processes. The processes include power generation, heat pipe exchanger, regenerators and other applications in different industries. As per estimation 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat.

The waste heat sources include hot combustion gases from exhaust and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. The waste heat recovery unit is a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content. The commonly used waste heat recovery equipment are HRSGs, industrial heating boilers, and turbines.

In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Ormat Technologies

General Electric Company

China Energy Recovery

Bono Energia

HRS

Harbin Electric Company

Dongfang Electric

Amec Foster Wheeler

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Echogen Power Systems

Econotherm

Thermax Limited

Cool Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heat Exchangers

Boilers

Heat Recovery Steam Generators

Turbines

Tanks

Market segment by Application, split into

Thermal

Electricity Power Generation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Heat Exchangers

1.4.3 Boilers

1.4.4 Heat Recovery Steam Generators

1.4.5 Turbines

1.4.6 Tanks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Thermal

1.5.3 Electricity Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size

2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Ormat Technologies

12.2.1 Ormat Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.2.4 Ormat Technologies Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ormat Technologies Recent Development

12.3 General Electric Company

12.3.1 General Electric Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

12.4 China Energy Recovery

12.4.1 China Energy Recovery Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.4.4 China Energy Recovery Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 China Energy Recovery Recent Development

12.5 Bono Energia

12.5.1 Bono Energia Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.5.4 Bono Energia Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bono Energia Recent Development

12.6 HRS

12.6.1 HRS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.6.4 HRS Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HRS Recent Development

12.7 Harbin Electric Company

12.7.1 Harbin Electric Company Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.7.4 Harbin Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Harbin Electric Company Recent Development

12.8 Dongfang Electric

12.8.1 Dongfang Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.8.4 Dongfang Electric Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dongfang Electric Recent Development

12.9 Amec Foster Wheeler

12.9.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

12.9.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

……Continued

