Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019 Business Opportunities, Share, Size Analysis by Regional Forecast to 2023

Considering the exponential traction, the market is enjoying currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global oil and gas separators market is projected to garner exponential accruals by 2023 registering over 4.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Oil and gas separators are crucial components of oil and gas refinery units and allow the producer to separate the liquid and gaseous components of the crude well stream effectively and relatively easily. The various types of oil and gas separators work on the same fundamental principle of the respective density of each component allowing it to settle into its own layer, with gases at the top, oils in the middle, and water at the bottom.

The growing demand for onshore as well as offshore exploration and production of oil and gas around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global oil and gas separator market over the forecast period. the growing demand for fossil fuels around the world has driven the demand for oil and gas exploration in recent years, with countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, China, Canada, and Russia making increasing efforts to discover rich veins of petroleum and making the most of them in the long run. This is likely to remain the major driver for the global oil and gas separator market over the forecast period, as emerging countries such as the ones mentioned above are likely to focus on oil and gas E&P as a highly profitable line of business in the coming years.

Oil and Gas Separators Market Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Technology: Gravitational and Centrifugal among others.

By Type: Two-Phase, Three-Phase, Deliquilizers, Scrubbers, and Degassers among others.

By Application: Refineries, Onshore, and Offshore.

By Vessel Configuration: Horizontal, Vertical, and Spherical.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-world (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global oil and gas separators market due to the growing demand for unconventional oil and gas exploration projects, which drive up the demand for effective separation mechanisms. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing offshore projects in countries such as China and Indonesia.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global oil and gas separator market include GEA Group AG, Frames Group, Pall Corporation, Suzler Ltd., ACS Manufacturing Inc., TechnipFMC PLC, Halliburton Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Pentair PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Alfa Laval, and Exterran Corp.

Expansion and acquisition are likely to be the agenda for players in the global oil and gas separator market over the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

In April 2019, TUV SUD NEL, a specialist in flow measurement R&D, invested around USD 1.5 million in a gravity test separator to test multiphase and wet gas flows.

Industry/ innovation/ Related News

July 11, 2018 —- Titan Production Equipment, LLC (the US), post to the completion of the acquisition of Exterran Corporation’s North American production equipment business announced its launch in the Oil & Gas production equipment business.

This acquisition has added Exterran’s portfolio of production equipment engineering designs and drawings to Titan’s product list which is considered an industry standard.

Titan plans to scale up quickly, aiming to become the market leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of oil and gas production equipment used to separate, process and treat hydrocarbon streams, including glycol regeneration dehydrators, as well as two- and three-phase separators.

The O&G production equipment market is dealing with a lack of manufacturing capacity, that is leaving customers with long lead times, product quality issues and limited engineering support. With its expansive manufacturing capacity, Titan is hoping to be in the position to relieve market constraints.

