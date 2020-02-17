Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2025

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market – 2018

The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment includes monitoring products and software. It is used for safe, reliable, fast, and efficient monitoring and control of oil and gas pipeline operations. The hardware components include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on oil and gas pipelines. The software systems include distributed control system (DCS) or programmable logic control (PLC)/supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The need for connecting new exploration sites to refineries and demand centers will continue to increase due to the rising demand for oil and gas. The pipeline network includes cross-country as well as cross-border pipelines.

The global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Badger Meter

Bentek Systems

Diehl Metering

Endress+Hauser Management

General Electric

HollySys Automation Technologies

Inductive Automation

KROHNE

Landis+Gyr

National Instruments

Outlaw Automation

Pepperl+Fuchs

PetroCloud

PSI GROUP

Pure Technologies

Quorum Business Solutions

Ramboll

Rockwell Automation

WIKA Instrument

Yokogawa Electric

ICONICS

Technical Toolboxes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vibration Monitoring

Thermal Monitoring

Lubrication Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring

Noise Monitoring

Motor Current Monitoring

GPS Tracking

Alarm Monitoring

Segment by Application

Software systems

Hardware components

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment

1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vibration Monitoring

1.2.3 Thermal Monitoring

1.2.4 Lubrication Monitoring

1.2.5 Corrosion Monitoring

1.2.6 Noise Monitoring

1.2.7 Motor Current Monitoring

1.2.8 GPS Tracking

1.2.9 Alarm Monitoring

1.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Software systems

1.3.3 Hardware components

1.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Emerson

7.2.1 Emerson Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Emerson Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Honeywell International

7.3.1 Honeywell International Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Honeywell International Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Schneider Electric Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schneider Electric Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Siemens

7.5.1 Siemens Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Siemens Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Badger Meter

7.6.1 Badger Meter Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Badger Meter Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bentek Systems

7.7.1 Bentek Systems Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bentek Systems Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Diehl Metering

7.8.1 Diehl Metering Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Diehl Metering Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Endress+Hauser Management

7.9.1 Endress+Hauser Management Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Endress+Hauser Management Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 General Electric

7.10.1 General Electric Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 General Electric Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 HollySys Automation Technologies

7.12 Inductive Automation

7.13 KROHNE

7.14 Landis+Gyr

7.15 National Instruments

7.16 Outlaw Automation

7.17 Pepperl+Fuchs

7.18 PetroCloud

7.19 PSI GROUP

7.20 Pure Technologies

7.21 Quorum Business Solutions

7.22 Ramboll

7.23 Rockwell Automation

7.24 WIKA Instrument

7.25 Yokogawa Electric

7.26 ICONICS

7.27 Technical Toolboxes

Continued …

