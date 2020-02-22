Oil and Gas Pipe Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

It refers to the pipeline used for gas and oil transportation.

Demand for line pipe will benefit from construction of new transmission lines and the need for gathering systems at new drilling sites.

The global Oil and Gas Pipe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil and Gas Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil and Gas Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

National Oilwell Varco

OAO TMK

Tenaris

United States Steel

Vallourec

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel Pipe

FRP Pipe

Plastic

Others

Segment by Application

Exploration and Production Pipe

Transportation and Distribution Pipe

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Oil and Gas Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Pipe

1.2 Oil and Gas Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Steel Pipe

1.2.3 FRP Pipe

1.2.4 Plastic

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oil and Gas Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil and Gas Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Exploration and Production Pipe

1.3.3 Transportation and Distribution Pipe

1.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipe Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil and Gas Pipe Business

7.1 National Oilwell Varco

7.1.1 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 OAO TMK

7.2.1 OAO TMK Oil and Gas Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oil and Gas Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 OAO TMK Oil and Gas Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tenaris

7.3.1 Tenaris Oil and Gas Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oil and Gas Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tenaris Oil and Gas Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 United States Steel

7.4.1 United States Steel Oil and Gas Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oil and Gas Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 United States Steel Oil and Gas Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Vallourec

7.5.1 Vallourec Oil and Gas Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oil and Gas Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Vallourec Oil and Gas Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

