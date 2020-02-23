Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Oil and Gas Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oil and Gas Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Oil and Gas Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Oil and Gas Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Upstream

Midstream

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Offshore

Onshore

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ASCO

CEVA Logistics

CH Robinson

Expeditors International of Washington

GAC Logistics

Panalpina

Ryder Systems

Gulf Agency

Agility Project Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

BDP

DB Schenker

Crown Logistics

Neovia Logistics

A.Hartrodt

SGS Logistics

SDV International Logistics

Bollore Africa Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Upstream

2.2.2 Midstream

2.2.3 Downstream

2.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Oil and Gas Logistics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Offshore

2.4.2 Onshore

2.5 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Oil and Gas Logistics by Players

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ASCO

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.1.3 ASCO Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ASCO News

11.2 CEVA Logistics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.2.3 CEVA Logistics Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CEVA Logistics News

11.3 CH Robinson

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.3.3 CH Robinson Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CH Robinson News

11.4 Expeditors International of Washington

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.4.3 Expeditors International of Washington Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Expeditors International of Washington News

11.5 GAC Logistics

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.5.3 GAC Logistics Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GAC Logistics News

11.6 Panalpina

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.6.3 Panalpina Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Panalpina News

11.7 Ryder Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.7.3 Ryder Systems Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ryder Systems News

11.8 Gulf Agency

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.8.3 Gulf Agency Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Gulf Agency News

11.9 Agility Project Logistics

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.9.3 Agility Project Logistics Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Agility Project Logistics News

11.10 Kuehne + Nagel

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered

11.10.3 Kuehne + Nagel Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

……Continued

