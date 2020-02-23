Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Oil and Gas Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oil and Gas Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Oil and Gas Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Oil and Gas Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Upstream
Midstream
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Offshore
Onshore
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ASCO
CEVA Logistics
CH Robinson
Expeditors International of Washington
GAC Logistics
Panalpina
Ryder Systems
Gulf Agency
Agility Project Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel
BDP
DB Schenker
Crown Logistics
Neovia Logistics
A.Hartrodt
SGS Logistics
SDV International Logistics
Bollore Africa Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Oil and Gas Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Upstream
2.2.2 Midstream
2.2.3 Downstream
2.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Oil and Gas Logistics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Offshore
2.4.2 Onshore
2.5 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Oil and Gas Logistics by Players
3.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ASCO
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.1.3 ASCO Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ASCO News
11.2 CEVA Logistics
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.2.3 CEVA Logistics Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CEVA Logistics News
11.3 CH Robinson
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.3.3 CH Robinson Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 CH Robinson News
11.4 Expeditors International of Washington
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.4.3 Expeditors International of Washington Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Expeditors International of Washington News
11.5 GAC Logistics
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.5.3 GAC Logistics Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GAC Logistics News
11.6 Panalpina
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.6.3 Panalpina Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Panalpina News
11.7 Ryder Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.7.3 Ryder Systems Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ryder Systems News
11.8 Gulf Agency
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.8.3 Gulf Agency Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Gulf Agency News
11.9 Agility Project Logistics
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.9.3 Agility Project Logistics Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Agility Project Logistics News
11.10 Kuehne + Nagel
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Product Offered
11.10.3 Kuehne + Nagel Oil and Gas Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Kuehne + Nagel News
