OIL AND GAS DATA MONETIZATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.

Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.

Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry. Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Informatica Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Accentureplc

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Datawatch

Drillinginfo

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Hortonworks

Capgemini

Newgen Software

Cloudera

Cisco Software

MapR Technologies

Palantir Solutions

OSIsoft LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

