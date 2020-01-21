OIL AND GAS DATA MONETIZATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.
Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.
Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry. Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Informatica Corporation
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Accentureplc
IBM Corporation
EMC Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services
Datawatch
Drillinginfo
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Hortonworks
Capgemini
Newgen Software
Cloudera
Cisco Software
MapR Technologies
Palantir Solutions
OSIsoft LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data-as-a-service
Professional Services
Software/Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
National Oil Companies (NOCs)
Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
National Data Repositories (NDRs)
Oil and Gas Service Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
