Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

Driven by the increasing demand of constructing offshore wind farm with higher requirements on capacity and efficiency, the demand of specially designed vessel is facing a sudden increase. But in root, offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not a common used equipment; the fleet size will never be enough large for every ship builder to have chance to achieve an order. The market competition of ship building is quite fierce worldwide currently; for the building of offshore wind turbine installation vessel, the competition is surely forecasted to be fierce.

The advantages or benefits of wind power, is unnecessary to mention again. And we think that nobody would doubt there is vast market for wind power. The game of offshore wind power is just at the beginning, as well as the good days for offshore wind turbine installation vessel runners.

The global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pella Sietas

Samsung Heavy Industries

Lamprell

GustoMSC

CRIST

CSIC

COSCO Shipyard

Shanghai Zhenhua

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

