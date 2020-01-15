Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

A2SEA

MPI-Offshore

Seajacks

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Geosea

Van Oord

Jack-Up Barge

SEAFOX

Swire Blue Ocean

Gaoh Offshore

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Self-propelled jack-up vessel

Normal jack-up vessel

Heavy lift vessel

By End-User / Application

Offshore

Others

