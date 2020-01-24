Offshore Wind Power Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Offshore Wind Power Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Offshore Wind Power is the generation of electricity from wind by constructing wind farms in water bodies. It is estimated to be one of the cheapest and cleanest forms of electricity generation. Offshore wind turbines are larger in size and have greater wind speed compared with onshore wind turbines. Offshore wind power offers various advantages compared with onshore wind power.

With regards to the world economy of 2015, recovery of China and other developing countries economy is expected to be more powerful, the European economy will continue to be stuck in slump, and growth of the Japanese economy and other emerging economies will be decelerated. Thus the world economy as a whole will show mild growth in 2015. Overall, the global economy is stable. For the environment protection intension, wind energy, especially the Offshore Wind Power had attracted more attention in the past years. Therefore, the demand of Offshore Wind Power is strong, which has good development prospect.

According to GWEC and EWEA reported, for the Global Offshore Wind Power industry, global installation is about 1.7GW in 2014. As a result, Offshore Wind Power industry provides lots of opportunities. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has formulated the grid-connected electricity price in 2014 for the market. EU has entered the market for a long time, as a result, the installation of every year and cumulative installation before 2014 is higher than other parts of the world. EU takes up about 80% of global installation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore Wind Power market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Offshore Wind Power business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Offshore Wind Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Offshore Wind Power value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Monopiles

Gravity

Jacket

Tripods

Tripiles

Floating

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Demostration

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

MHI Vestas

Senvion

Areva

BARD

Gamesa

Hitachi

Sinovel

Shanghai Electric

Envision

Goldwind

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Offshore Wind Power consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Offshore Wind Power market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Offshore Wind Power manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Offshore Wind Power with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Offshore Wind Power submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

