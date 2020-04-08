Offshore Wind Market 2019 Worldwide Prospects 2019, Future Growth, Leading Players Strategy by 2025

Offshore wind energy farms are constructed offshore on continental shelf to harvest wind energy to generate electricity. As offshore winds are comparatively of higher current as compared to land winds, a higher amount of electricity can be generated through these installations. The offshore wind market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 11.12% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Offshore wind holds great potential in non-conventional electricity generation. The higher efficiency of the offshore wind farm is due to the steady offshore wind inputs as compared to land winds is resulting in the growth of offshore wind market. The main objective of offshore wind farm is to convert wind energy to electricity and propagate it as per requirement to the end user. These offshore wind farms are widely installed along continental shelves across oceans and seas.

Offshore winds are steady and have faster speeds resulting in higher & reliable energy generation. The growth in this sector can be attributed to the increasing demand for clean and reliable energy in order to reduce the global carbon emissions and to maintain ecological balance by generating electricity through renewable resources. However, high initiating capital cost of the projects with high maintenance cost and logistics issues, can hinder the offshore wind market. Also, high tidal winds and bad weather conditions making it difficult to access the offshore wind farms even for problem rectification and preventive maintenance will restrain the global offshore wind market.

Key Players:

The key players of global offshore wind market are Siemens AG (Germany), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), General Electric Company (U.S), Senvion SA (Germany), Areva (France), Clipper Windpower, LLC (U.S), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Sinovel Wind (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Suzlon (India), A2SEA (Denmark) and EEW-Group (Germany).

Global Offshore Wind Industry Segmentation:

By Component Type

Turbine

Substructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

By Location

Shallow Water (< 30m Depth)

Transitional Water (30m – 60m Depth)

Deep Water (> 60m Depth)

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

The offshore wind market in the Europe region is currently leading and is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific market. But it is expected that North America will grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the approval of various offshore wind farm projects in countries such as U.S and Canada, where there has been a substantial investment towards the growth of non-conventional electricity generation. These factors will drive the market for offshore wind market in North American region during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Offshore Wind market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

