Offshore Wind Energy Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Offshore Wind Energy -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Offshore wind energy, also called as offshore wind power, is the utilization of wind farms constructed off the shore or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation.

The global market is witnessing a significant growth due to rising energy demand coupled with increasing share of renewables in the power generation mix, energy efficiency mandates demanding carbon emission reduction, and government incentives supporting renewable energy deployment.

The increasing use of renewable energy for power generation mix continues to have a positive impact on the global offshore wind energy market. Today, the offshore wind energy sector has evolved to generate electricity, with the help of wind turbines taking off a significant load from conventional sources of energy.

Europe accounted for more than 90% share of the total revenue in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. The developing countries in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to register steady growth rate, owing to increase in growth of the overall economy.

The global Offshore Wind Energy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Wind Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Wind Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

MHI Vestas

ABB

General Electric

EEW Group

A2Sea

Nexans

Adwen Offshore

Statoil

Orsted

Senvion

Sinovel

Petrofac

Vestas Wind Systems

Goldwind Science and Technology

Gamesa Corporacion Technologica

Dong Energy

Suzlon

Nordex

China Ming Yang Wind Power

Alstom Energy

Areva Wind

Clipper Wind Power

Doosan Heavy Industries

Construction

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3819844-global-offshore-wind-energy-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Capacity

Upto 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

By Fundation

Mono Pile

Jacket

Tripod

Floating

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3819844-global-offshore-wind-energy-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Offshore Wind Energy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Wind Energy

1.2 Offshore Wind Energy Segment By Capacity

1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production Growth Rate Comparison By Capacity (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Upto 1 MW

1.2.3 1-3 MW

1.2.4 3-5 MW

1.2.5 5 MW and Above

1.3 Offshore Wind Energy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Wind Energy Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow Water

1.3.3 Transitional Water

1.3.4 Deep Water

1.4 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size

1.5.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Offshore Wind Energy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Offshore Wind Energy Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Offshore Wind Energy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Wind Energy Business

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Siemens Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MHI Vestas

7.2.1 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ABB Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Electric

7.4.1 General Electric Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Electric Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 EEW Group

7.5.1 EEW Group Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 EEW Group Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 A2Sea

7.6.1 A2Sea Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 A2Sea Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nexans

7.7.1 Nexans Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nexans Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Adwen Offshore

7.8.1 Adwen Offshore Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Adwen Offshore Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Statoil

7.9.1 Statoil Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Statoil Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Orsted

7.10.1 Orsted Offshore Wind Energy Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Orsted Offshore Wind Energy Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Senvion

7.12 Sinovel

7.13 Petrofac

7.14 Vestas Wind Systems

7.15 Goldwind Science and Technology

7.16 Gamesa Corporacion Technologica

7.17 Dong Energy

7.18 Suzlon

7.19 Nordex

7.20 China Ming Yang Wind Power

7.21 Alstom Energy

7.22 Areva Wind

7.23 Clipper Wind Power

7.24 Doosan Heavy Industries

7.25 Construction

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3819844

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)