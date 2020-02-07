OFFSHORE SUPPLY VESSEL (OSV) MARKET – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SHARE,SEGMENTATION, DEMAND & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is a sea motor vessel used for transmitting cargos, goods, supplies, crews, and offshore exploration and production equipment across oil platforms. OSV supports marine offshore drilling activities through the transportation of offshore energy resources, and it also facilitates oil rigs installation process. It is mostly used by oil and gas companies for exploration and production (E&P) activities. OSV is operated by ship owners or by companies that take OSV on lease. In addition, OSV facilitates the maritime logistics operation for various other industries such as Subsea and Deep Water Mining.

Deepwater production and exploration activities and investments by emerging economies in offshore exploration will drive the offshore support vessel market.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.

The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.

The global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 29100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Edison Chouest

Tidewater

Bourbon Offshore

DOF

Swires

Maersk Supply Service

Farstad Shipping

Hornbeck

Cosl

Island Offshore Management

Gulf Mark

Havila Shipping

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anchor Handling Tug Supply

Platform Supply Vessel

Multipurpose Support Vessel

Standby & Rescue Vessel

Others

Segment by Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV)

1.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Anchor Handling Tug Supply

1.2.3 Platform Supply Vessel

1.2.4 Multipurpose Support Vessel

1.2.5 Standby & Rescue Vessel

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow Water

1.3.3 Deep Water

1.3 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Business

7.1 Edison Chouest

7.1.1 Edison Chouest Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Edison Chouest Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tidewater

7.2.1 Tidewater Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tidewater Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bourbon Offshore

7.3.1 Bourbon Offshore Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bourbon Offshore Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DOF

7.4.1 DOF Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DOF Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Swires

7.5.1 Swires Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Swires Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Maersk Supply Service

7.6.1 Maersk Supply Service Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Maersk Supply Service Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Farstad Shipping

7.7.1 Farstad Shipping Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Farstad Shipping Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….



