OFFSHORE ROV GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, MARKET SURGE, FUTURE SCOPE, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The global Offshore ROV market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore ROV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore ROV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Offshore ROV in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Offshore ROV manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Forum Energy Technologies

Oceaneering

FMC Technologies

Saab Seaeye Limited

Furgo

Saipem

ECA Group

SMD

LIGHTHOUSE SpA

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

TMT

DWTEK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Inspection Class ROV

Light Class ROV

Heavy Class ROV

Segment by Application

Drilling Support

Construction Support

Offshore Inspection

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Offshore ROV

1.1 Definition of Offshore ROV

1.2 Offshore ROV Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore ROV Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inspection Class ROV

1.2.3 Light Class ROV

1.2.4 Heavy Class ROV

1.3 Offshore ROV Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Offshore ROV Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Drilling Support

1.3.3 Construction Support

1.3.4 Offshore Inspection

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Offshore ROV Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Offshore ROV Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Offshore ROV Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Offshore ROV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Offshore ROV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Offshore ROV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Offshore ROV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Offshore ROV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Offshore ROV Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Offshore ROV

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Offshore ROV

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Offshore ROV

…..

8 Offshore ROV Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Forum Energy Technologies

8.1.1 Forum Energy Technologies Offshore ROV Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Forum Energy Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Forum Energy Technologies Offshore ROV Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Oceaneering

8.2.1 Oceaneering Offshore ROV Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Oceaneering Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Oceaneering Offshore ROV Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 FMC Technologies

8.3.1 FMC Technologies Offshore ROV Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 FMC Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 FMC Technologies Offshore ROV Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Saab Seaeye Limited

8.4.1 Saab Seaeye Limited Offshore ROV Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Saab Seaeye Limited Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Saab Seaeye Limited Offshore ROV Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Furgo

8.5.1 Furgo Offshore ROV Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Furgo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Furgo Offshore ROV Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

