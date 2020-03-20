Offshore ROV and AUV Market Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2027

A latest market study, titled “Global Offshore ROV and AUV Market Report 2018 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2027”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Global Offshore ROV and AUV Market Overview

ROV (remotely operated vehicle) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) both are robotic machine, which is used in offshore platform with cameras installed in it. Human can reach to at a certain depth at sea, so to avoid this problem remotely operated vehicle or autonomous underwater vehicle is used to maintain the problems occurred at sea bottom.

For capturing the images underwater cameras are installed in AUV & ROV for getting the clear image under water and correlating the situation for platform to be installed at that location/position or not. ROV & AUV can be varied according to their size and depth up to which it can be reached to different depths at sea shore. ROV & AUV have improved the capabilities in offshore oil and gas industry. ROV can carry multiple numbers of manipulators for carrying different processes at a water depth up to 10,000 feet’s. Moreover the AUV can be glide roll or drift and vary their depth that detects the radar or navigation with GPS installed in it that helps navels for getting information’s at sea site.

Market Size & Forecast

The global offshore ROV & AUV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2%.till the period of 2018-2027. Rise in demand for offshore ROV & AUV system by the operators of oil and gas industry on the heels of increasing drilling operations has positively supported for the growth of market.

On the basis of regional platform, global offshore ROV & AUV system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in market of offshore ROV and AUV market backed by increased operations for shale gas at offshore locations across the region till the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Major Key Players Global Market

Kongsberg Maritime

Atlas ElektronikVIEW

BAE SystemsVIEW

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.VIEW

Boston Engineering CorporationVIEW

KongsbergVIEW

Ocean Aero, IncVIEW

PALMARII DYNAMICS ABVIEW

Pelorus Naval Systems Inc.VIEW

SeaRobotics

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global offshore ROV & AUV market includes the following segments:

By Class:

Observation Class

Work Class

Intervention Class

By Size Type:

Small AUV

Medium AUV

Large AUV

By Application:

Drilling and Well Completion Support

Construction Support

Inspection, Repair and Maintenance Service

Subsea Engineering Services

Remote Subsea Intervention Tooling Design and Build

By Depth:

Less Than 5,000 Feet

5,000–10,000 Feet

Above 10,000

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global offshore ROV & AUV market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Growth Drivers

According to “OECD data 2017” production of total crude oil of world at 2016 was 3970914.6 thousand toe and expected to increase in future.

Reliability

Increased reliability for offshore platforms while using the remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicle has led the demand for offshore ROV & AUV market in the expected forecast period. Cameras installed at ROV that gives the clear image of bottom down-hole sea condition is the growth driver for this market industry.

