OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2025

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), they may be operated by a nation’s navy, coast guard, police force or customs and may be intended for marine or estuarine or river environments. They are commonly found engaged in various border protection roles, including anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, fisheries patrols, and immigration law enforcement. They are also often called upon to participate in rescue operations.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for the most market share in following years, especially in India and Japan. North America, especially The United States and Canada, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Offshore Patrol Vessels.

OPVs can be broadly classified into two types: 1) High-end war-fighting vessels with expensive weapon systems and C4I suites, 2) More basic patrol vessels, designed for sustained low intensity missions and equipped with basic gun armaments, standard navigation sensors and built to commercial standards.

Which of these types a country chooses depends on its particular naval requirements, resulting from its geographic location, political aspirations and intended role of its naval force? However, the majority of OPV programmers are of the low-cost, multi-role variety. These are being used in an increasing number of roles, including fishery protection, pollution control, fire-fighting, salvage or search and rescue (SAR), counter-narcotics, humanitarian operations and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) patrol.

The OPVs market is not concentrated; there are many companies such as BAE Systems, Damen, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Austal, Dearsan Shipyard, Irving Shipbuilding, CSIC, Fassmer, Socarenam, Fincantieri, Navantia, RNAVAL and Babcock acting in the market. But each player can deliver few numbers of OPV.

The global Offshore Patrol Vessels market is valued at 20600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 40100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Damen

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Austal

Dearsan Shipyard

Irving Shipbuilding

CSIC

Fassmer

Socarenam

Fincantieri

Navantia

RNAVAL

Babcock

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Basic Patrol Vessel

Warfighting Patrol Vessel

Segment by Application

Coast Guard

Navy

Police Force

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Patrol Vessels

1.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Basic Patrol Vessel

1.2.3 Warfighting Patrol Vessel

1.3 Offshore Patrol Vessels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Patrol Vessels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Coast Guard

1.3.3 Navy

1.3.4 Police Force

1.3 Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Size

1.4.1 Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Offshore Patrol Vessels Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Patrol Vessels Business

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAE Systems Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Damen

7.2.1 Damen Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Damen Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

7.3.1 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eastern Shipbuilding Group

7.4.1 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Austal

7.5.1 Austal Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Austal Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dearsan Shipyard

7.6.1 Dearsan Shipyard Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dearsan Shipyard Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Irving Shipbuilding

7.7.1 Irving Shipbuilding Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Irving Shipbuilding Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CSIC

7.8.1 CSIC Offshore Patrol Vessels Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CSIC Offshore Patrol Vessels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



