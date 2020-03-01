Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Industry

Oil and gas are extracted by the process of well drilling and transported through ships and pipelines to refineries. Paints coatings are effectively deployed among oil and gas equipment to effectively provide corrosion prevention, providing a nonslip-surface, and bright paint colors improve visibility.

The global offshore oil & gas paints and coatings market provide various opportunities to the market players, as the process of drilling involves the trend of shifting towards ultra-deepwater which enhances the equipment capability to perform in the corrosive and harsh environment.

The growing production of non-conventional shale gas in North America and consistent crude oil demand is expected to further augment the demand for paints and coatings in these regions.

The global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Axalta Coatings Systems

BASF Coatings

Sherwin-Williams

Asian Paints

Kansai Paints

Jotun

RPM International

Hempel

Nippon Paint

Alpha Industries

Ameron Protective Coatings

Barrier Coating Services

A&A Coatings

Advanced Industrial Coatings

Chase Corporation

Ashland

Alliant Metals

3M

BASF SE

Hempel

Dow Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Resin Type

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Polyesters

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Jackups

Floaters

Drillships

Semisubmersibles & Others

