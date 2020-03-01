Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Industry
Oil and gas are extracted by the process of well drilling and transported through ships and pipelines to refineries. Paints coatings are effectively deployed among oil and gas equipment to effectively provide corrosion prevention, providing a nonslip-surface, and bright paint colors improve visibility.
The global offshore oil & gas paints and coatings market provide various opportunities to the market players, as the process of drilling involves the trend of shifting towards ultra-deepwater which enhances the equipment capability to perform in the corrosive and harsh environment.
The growing production of non-conventional shale gas in North America and consistent crude oil demand is expected to further augment the demand for paints and coatings in these regions.
The global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Axalta Coatings Systems
BASF Coatings
Sherwin-Williams
Asian Paints
Kansai Paints
Jotun
RPM International
Hempel
Nippon Paint
Alpha Industries
Ameron Protective Coatings
Barrier Coating Services
A&A Coatings
Advanced Industrial Coatings
Chase Corporation
Ashland
Alliant Metals
3M
BASF SE
Dow Chemical
Wacker Chemie
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Resin Type
Polyurethanes
Acrylic
Polyesters
Epoxy
Alkyd
Others
By Technology
Water-based
Solvent-based
High Solids
Powder
Others
Segment by Application
Jackups
Floaters
Drillships
Semisubmersibles & Others
