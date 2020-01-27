Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Global Market 2018 Top Key Players –3M, AkzoNobel ,BASF, Hempel, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries and Forecast to 2022

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M

AkzoNobel

BASF

Hempel

Kansai Paints

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie

Alpha Industries

Ameron Protective Coatings

Barrier Coating Services

A&A Coatings

Advanced Industrial Coatings

Chase Corporation

Ashland

Alliant Metals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Inorganic Zinc

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings for each application, including

Jackups

Floaters

Drillships

Semisubmersibles

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2017

1 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings

1.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Alkyd

1.2.6 Acrylic

1.2.7 Inorganic Zinc

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Jackups

1.3.3 Floaters

1.3.4 Drillships

1.3.5 Semisubmersibles

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…………

7 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 BASF Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hempel

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hempel Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Kansai Paints

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Kansai Paints Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

